There is high school football competition in Montgomery County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Grayson County High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Riner, VA

Riner, VA Conference: Mountain Empire

Mountain Empire How to Stream: Watch Here

Hidden Valley High School at Blacksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Christiansburg High School