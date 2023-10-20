There is high school football competition in Montgomery County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Grayson County High School at Auburn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Riner, VA
    • Conference: Mountain Empire
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hidden Valley High School at Blacksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Blacksburg, VA
    • Conference: River Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Christiansburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Christiansburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

