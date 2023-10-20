Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Norton County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Norton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Castlewood High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Central High School - Wise
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
