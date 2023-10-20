Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Portsmouth County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lake Taylor High School at Churchland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Granby High School at I. C. Norcom High School