Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Portsmouth County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lake Taylor High School at Churchland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Granby High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
