The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Radford County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • York County
  • Richmond County
  • Prince George County
  • Dinwiddie County
  • Fredericksburg County
  • Spotsylvania County
  • James City County
  • Smyth County
  • Brunswick County

    • Radford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Floyd County High School at Radford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Radford, VA
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.