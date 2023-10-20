Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up with the Houston Astros (90-72) at 5:07 PM ET (on October 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 65, or 59.6%, of those games.

Texas has entered 109 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 65-44 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.

The Astros have come away with 27 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Houston is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 10 Orioles W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer October 15 @ Astros W 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 16 @ Astros W 5-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros - Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros - TBA vs TBA

Astros Schedule