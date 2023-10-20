Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Roanoke County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Hidden Valley High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Fleming High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Daleville, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Staunton River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Moneta, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Cave Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Byrd High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
