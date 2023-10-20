Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Shenandoah County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Massanutten Military Academy at Covenant School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarke County High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luray High School at Central High School - Woodstock
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Woodstock, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
