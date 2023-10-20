Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Suffolk County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lakeland High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grassfield High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscar Smith High School at King's Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
