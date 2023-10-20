Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week? We've got you covered.

    • Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Tallwood High School at Princess Anne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Landstown High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Salem High School at Green Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frank W. Cox High School at First Colonial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

