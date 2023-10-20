This week, there's high school football on the docket in Warren County, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Fredericksburg County
  • Brunswick County
  • Dinwiddie County
  • Prince George County
  • Richmond County
  • Spotsylvania County
  • James City County
  • York County
  • Smyth County

    • Warren County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Kettle Run High School at Warren County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Front Royal, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Meridian High School at Skyline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Front Royal, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.