After the second round at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Beau Hossler is currently atop the leaderboard (+350 to win).

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Third Round Information

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Best Odds to Win

Beau Hossler

Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET

9:42 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-7)

1st (-7) Odds to Win: +350

Hossler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 4 2 17th Round 2 65 -5 7 2 1st

Justin Suh

Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET

9:42 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-6)

2nd (-6) Odds to Win: +750

Suh Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 6 2 17th Round 2 66 -4 6 2 2nd

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 8:58 PM ET

8:58 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-3)

8th (-3) Odds to Win: +850

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 0 1st Round 2 73 +3 3 4 41st

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 9:31 PM ET

9:31 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-4)

4th (-4) Odds to Win: +1000

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 4 1 8th Round 2 69 -1 4 3 7th

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-4)

4th (-4) Odds to Win: +1000

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 2nd Round 2 71 +1 4 3 18th

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Keegan Bradley 8th (-3) +1400 Cameron Davis 8th (-3) +1400 Emiliano Grillo 4th (-4) +1400 Im Sung-jae 15th (-2) +2000 J.J. Spaun 8th (-3) +2200 Satoshi Kodaira 3rd (-5) +4000 Yuki Inamori 4th (-4) +4500 Seonghyeon Kim 19th (E) +5000 Joel Dahmen 17th (-1) +5500 Ryo Ishikawa 8th (-3) +6500

