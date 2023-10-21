In the upcoming matchup versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Brent Burns to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

Burns has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Burns averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up four total goals (one per game).

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

