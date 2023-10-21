Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and Hampton Pirates square off at 2:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Fightin' Blue Hens. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Hampton vs. Delaware Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Delaware (-12.5) 54.9 Delaware 34, Hampton 21

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Pirates games.

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of five of Fightin' Blue Hens games last year went over the point total.

Pirates vs. Fightin' Blue Hens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 26.8 33.5 25.0 30.5 20.5 37.5 Delaware 29.8 23.0 33.8 15.5 22.0 38.0

