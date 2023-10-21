For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Martin Necas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Necas stats and insights

Necas has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up four total goals (one per game).

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.