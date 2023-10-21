Min Woo Lee is set for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC (par-70) in Chiba, Japan from October 19-21. The purse is $8,500,000.00.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards
Lee Odds to Win: +1600

Min Woo Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Lee has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Lee has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five events, Lee has finished in the top 10 twice.

Lee has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 23 -4 277 0 8 1 3 $2.4M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Accordia Golf Narashino CC, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Lee will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,291 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 41st percentile of competitors.

His 4.16-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 59th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Lee shot better than 89% of the field (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Lee shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Lee carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.3).

Lee recorded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that most recent outing, Lee's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.1).

Lee finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

