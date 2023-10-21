A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) taking on the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Mountaineers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norfolk, Virginia
  • Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 53.5 -225 +180
FanDuel Appalachian State (-6.5) 53.5 -245 +198

Week 8 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

  • Old Dominion has covered four times in five matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Monarchs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

