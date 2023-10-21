The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-5) and the Richmond Spiders (4-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Truist Stadium in a battle of CAA opponents.

NC A&T has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking seventh-worst with 12.2 points per game. The defense ranks 81st in the FCS (29.3 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Richmond ranks 69th in the FCS (23.1 points per game), and it is 39th defensively (23.7 points allowed per game).

Richmond vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Truist Stadium

Richmond vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

Richmond NC A&T 320.0 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.0 (126th) 360.6 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.0 (92nd) 111.4 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.3 (50th) 208.6 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 53.7 (128th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has compiled 783 yards (111.9 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 74 times for 339 yards (48.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Milan Howard has racked up 152 yards on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro leads his team with 561 receiving yards on 41 catches with eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has 17 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 214 yards (30.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brooks Heagarty's six receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 122 yards (17.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has thrown for 193 yards (32.2 ypg) to lead NC A&T, completing 47.7% of his passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 174 rushing yards on 36 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kenji Christian has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 383 yards (63.8 per game) with two scores. He has also caught nine passes for 47 yards.

Fredderick Graves has carried the ball 67 times for 315 yards (52.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Amonte Jones' team-leading 90 yards as a receiver have come on five receptions (out of six targets).

Nicholas Dobson has put up a 53-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on six targets.

