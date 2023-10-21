The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in a clash of ACC foes.

North Carolina sports the 55th-ranked defense this year (359.2 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking eighth-best with a tally of 501.3 yards per game. Virginia has been struggling defensively, ranking 22nd-worst with 31.8 points given up per game. It has been better offensively, generating 22.3 points per contest (106th-ranked).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on The CW.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Virginia vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Virginia North Carolina 348.8 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.3 (30th) 379.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.2 (32nd) 99.5 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (37th) 249.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.0 (12th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 923 yards (153.8 yards per game) while completing 61.8% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Perris Jones is his team's leading rusher with 41 carries for 235 yards, or 39.2 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Kobe Pace has 115 receiving yards (19.2 yards per game) on nine catches and two touchdowns while racking up 211 rushing yards on 59 attempts with one touchdown.

Malik Washington's 668 receiving yards (111.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 44 catches on 60 targets with five touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has racked up 418 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 31 receptions.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 1,902 yards, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 184 yards (30.7 ypg) on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has 658 rushing yards on 112 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 98 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Nate McCollum has hauled in 31 catches for 374 yards (62.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has caught 20 passes for 372 yards (62.0 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Paysour has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 22 grabs for 282 yards, an average of 47.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

