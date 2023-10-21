Our computer model predicts the Samford Bulldogs will defeat the VMI Keydets on Saturday, October 21 at 1:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

VMI vs. Samford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-3.3) 42.2 Samford 23, VMI 19

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets covered just once in 11 games with a spread last season.

The Keydets and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.

Keydets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 11.5 23.0 14.5 10.5 10.0 29.3 Samford 29.6 28.7 39.0 29.0 17.0 28.3

