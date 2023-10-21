Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is Providence squaring off against Maine on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Holy Cross vs Boston College

Watch Maine vs Providence

Watch Yale vs Quinnipiac

Watch Rensselaer vs Harvard

Watch vs Ohio State at St. Thomas

Watch New Hampshire vs UConn

Watch Syracuse vs Boston University

Watch Union vs Dartmouth

Watch Vermont vs Merrimack

Watch Brown vs Princeton

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.