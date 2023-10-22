The Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers for Game 6 of the ALCS, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros lead 3-2, and will aim to secure a spot in the Fall Classic.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.45 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (12-11) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.45 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 31 games.

He has 20 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Valdez has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They have 1470 hits, second in baseball, with 233 home runs (third in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Rangers four times this season, allowing them to go 25-for-83 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in 19 1/3 innings.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 33-year-old has put together a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.

Eovaldi is looking to record his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Eovaldi is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 appearances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (222) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are third in the league with 1441 total hits and fifth in MLB action scoring 827 runs.

Eovaldi has pitched 14 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 15 against the Astros this season.

