A win by the New York Giants over the Washington Commanders is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET (at MetLife Stadium). For a full breakdown, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

With 29.3 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Commanders have been forced to lean on their 15th-ranked offense (22.2 points per contest) to keep them in games. The Giants have lots of room to get better, as they rank worst in points per game (11.8) this season and fifth-worst in points allowed per game (27.8).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Commanders vs Giants on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Giants (+3) Over (37.5) Giants 23, Commanders 22

Place your bets on the Commanders-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this game.

Washington has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Commanders have been favored by 3 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

In Washington's six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The point total average for Commanders games this season is 41.6, 4.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Giants have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Games featuring New York have gone over the point total just once this year.

The average total for Giants games is 44 points, 6.5 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 22.2 29.3 14.3 31 30 27.7 New York 11.8 27.8 1.5 32 17 25.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.