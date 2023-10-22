The Washington Commanders (3-3) visit a struggling New York Giants (1-5) team on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have lost four straight games.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Commanders Insights

The Commanders put up 5.6 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Giants surrender (27.8).

The Commanders average 62.5 fewer yards per game (302) than the Giants allow per matchup (364.5).

This season, Washington rushes for 59.7 fewer yards per game (87.8) than New York allows per outing (147.5).

This year, the Commanders have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (5).

Commanders Away Performance

On the road, the Commanders average more points (30 per game) than they do overall (22.2). They also allow fewer points in road games (27.7) than they do overall (29.3).

The Commanders pick up 315.3 yards per game in road games (13.3 more than overall), and allow 405.3 in away games (28.1 more than overall).

On the road, the Commanders accumulate more rushing yards (100.3 per game) than they do overall (87.8). They also give up fewer rushing yards on the road (110.7) than they do overall (129).

The Commanders convert 35.1% of third downs in road games (0.8% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 33.3% of third downs in road games (6.5% less than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-31 FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago L 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta W 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at New York - CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 11/5/2023 at New England - FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle - FOX

