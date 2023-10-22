Bookmakers project the New York Giants (1-5) to be competitive in their attempt to stop their four-game losing streak, as they are just 2.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Washington Commanders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The point total has been set at 39.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Commanders can be found below before they take on the Giants. Before the Giants square off against the Commanders, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Commanders (-2.5) 39 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Commanders (-2) 39.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Washington has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Commanders don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Washington has gone over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).

New York has but one win versus the spread this year.

The Giants have one win ATS (1-4) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

One of New York's six games has gone over the point total.

