Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 217 per game.

Howell leads Washington with 1,500 passing yards (250 per game) and a 67.8% completion percentage (145-for-214). Howell has collected nine TD passes and six interceptions. Howell has also contributed in the ground game with 104 rushing yards (17.3 per game) on 19 attempts, including one touchdown.

Howell vs. the Giants

Howell vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

New York has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The pass defense of the Giants is conceding 217 yards per contest this year, which ranks 16th in the NFL.

The Giants' defense is ranked 14th in the league with eight passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 229.5 (-115)

229.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has hit the over on his passing yards total three times this season (50.0%).

The Commanders have passed 63.3% of the time and run 36.7% this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Howell's 7 yards per attempt rank 17th in the league.

In five of six games this year, Howell completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (71.4% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Howell accounts for 52.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his total 214 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-120)

Howell Rushing Insights

Howell has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (three of six games).

Howell has one rushing touchdown this season in six games played.

He has two red zone rushing carries (9.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 14-for-23 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 37-for-51 / 388 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 29-for-41 / 290 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 19-for-29 / 170 YDS / 0 TDs / 4 INTs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-39 / 299 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

