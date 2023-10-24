Liberty vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 24
A matchup of CUSA teams features the Liberty Flames (7-0) squaring off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Flames are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-3.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-4)
|61.5
|-192
|+158
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Liberty has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Flames have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Western Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.