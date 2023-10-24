Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from Virginia will have their eyes on the Old Dominion Monarchs versus the James Madison Dukes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 9 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 24
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)
Syracuse Orange at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-3)
Monmouth Hawks at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
- TV Channel: FloSports
Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Morgan State Bears at Norfolk State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-18.5)
Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)
