Fans watching from Virginia will have their eyes on the Old Dominion Monarchs versus the James Madison Dukes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 9 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, October 24
  • Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Syracuse Orange at Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Thursday, October 26
  • Venue: Lane Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Virginia Tech (-3)

Monmouth Hawks at William & Mary Tribe

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
  • TV Channel: FloSports

Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Armstrong Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports

Morgan State Bears at Norfolk State Spartans

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Miami (FL) (-18.5)

Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)

