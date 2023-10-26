A matchup of ACC teams features the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) taking on the Syracuse Orange (4-3) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-3.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-3) 47.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Hokies have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Syracuse has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Orange have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

