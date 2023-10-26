If you are trying to find information on the best bets in ACC action in Week 9, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Virginia vs. Miami (FL) matchup, and taking Duke (+4.5) over Louisville on the spread. You can see more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 9 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Duke +4.5 vs. Louisville

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals

Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 5.2 points

Duke by 5.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 27.5 points

Notre Dame by 27.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Virginia +18.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 12.6 points

Miami (FL) by 12.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 9 ACC Total Bets

Over 47.5 - Virginia vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes Projected Total: 56.3 points

56.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - UConn vs. Boston College

Matchup: UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles

UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles Projected Total: 55.3 points

55.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 45.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Total: 50 points

50 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Week 9 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Florida State 7-0 (5-0 ACC) 41.6 / 18.6 443.7 / 350.1 North Carolina 6-1 (3-1 ACC) 35.9 / 22.4 499.7 / 370.1 Louisville 6-1 (3-1 ACC) 34.1 / 20.6 464.0 / 317.9 Duke 5-2 (2-1 ACC) 29.6 / 13.9 370.7 / 315.9 Virginia Tech 4-4 (3-1 ACC) 26.1 / 22.9 380.9 / 316.0 Boston College 4-3 (2-2 ACC) 29.1 / 30.4 417.4 / 382.6 Georgia Tech 3-4 (2-2 ACC) 29.7 / 30.3 434.1 / 450.7 Clemson 4-3 (2-3 ACC) 30.4 / 20.6 424.1 / 276.9 Miami (FL) 5-2 (1-2 ACC) 36.3 / 19.1 481.9 / 313.6 NC State 4-3 (1-2 ACC) 25.4 / 23.6 347.4 / 332.9 Virginia 2-5 (1-2 ACC) 23.6 / 31.1 361.3 / 395.6 Wake Forest 4-3 (1-3 ACC) 23.1 / 22.1 361.4 / 366.9 Pittsburgh 2-5 (1-3 ACC) 24.6 / 24.6 320.4 / 325.0 Syracuse 4-4 (0-4 ACC) 26.4 / 24.1 367.0 / 399.1

