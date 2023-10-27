Dmitry Orlov and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. If you'd like to wager on Orlov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Dmitry Orlov vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Orlov Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Orlov has a plus-minus rating of -11, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.

Orlov has yet to score a goal through eight games this year.

In two of eight games this season, Orlov has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Orlov has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Orlov hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Orlov has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Orlov Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

