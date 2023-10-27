How to Watch the Hornets vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) face the Detroit Pistons (0-1) on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs Pistons Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hornets had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents knocked down.
- In games Charlotte shot better than 48.9% from the field, it went 14-10 overall.
- The Hornets were the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons ranked 20th.
- Last year, the 111 points per game the Hornets averaged were 7.5 fewer points than the Pistons allowed (118.5).
- Charlotte went 14-4 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets scored 109.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they averaged on the road (112.7).
- Defensively Charlotte was better at home last season, ceding 116.1 points per game, compared to 118.2 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Hornets fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Bryce McGowens
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
