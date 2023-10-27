The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) face the Detroit Pistons (0-1) on October 27, 2023.

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Pistons Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

Last season, the Hornets had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents knocked down.

In games Charlotte shot better than 48.9% from the field, it went 14-10 overall.

The Hornets were the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons ranked 20th.

Last year, the 111 points per game the Hornets averaged were 7.5 fewer points than the Pistons allowed (118.5).

Charlotte went 14-4 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets scored 109.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they averaged on the road (112.7).

Defensively Charlotte was better at home last season, ceding 116.1 points per game, compared to 118.2 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Hornets fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Hornets Injuries