How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped seven straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
See the Hurricanes-Sharks matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Sharks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|Hurricanes
|6-3 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 35 total goals (4.4 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 32 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (30 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|8
|4
|5
|9
|7
|5
|46.9%
|Martin Necas
|8
|4
|5
|9
|3
|2
|44.8%
|Jaccob Slavin
|8
|3
|4
|7
|2
|3
|-
|Seth Jarvis
|8
|4
|3
|7
|2
|5
|56.2%
|Brady Skjei
|8
|1
|6
|7
|2
|4
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks concede four goals per game (28 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- The Sharks have eight goals this season (1.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have given up 3.9 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged only 1.1 goals per game (eight total) during that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|7
|1
|4
|5
|3
|5
|63.9%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|7
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|33.3%
|Filip Zadina
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0%
|William Eklund
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|33.3%
|Thomas Bordeleau
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|54.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.