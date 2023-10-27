Having dropped seven straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Sharks Hurricanes 6-3 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 35 total goals (4.4 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 32 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 8 4 5 9 7 5 46.9% Martin Necas 8 4 5 9 3 2 44.8% Jaccob Slavin 8 3 4 7 2 3 - Seth Jarvis 8 4 3 7 2 5 56.2% Brady Skjei 8 1 6 7 2 4 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks concede four goals per game (28 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Sharks have eight goals this season (1.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have given up 3.9 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged only 1.1 goals per game (eight total) during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players