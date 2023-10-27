The Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Kotkaniemi is one of Carolina's top contributors with nine points. He has scored four goals and picked up five assists this season.

Martin Necas is another important player for Carolina, with nine points (1.1 per game) -- scoring four goals and adding five assists.

Brady Skjei has scored one goal and added six assists in eight games for Carolina.

Antti Raanta's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded 10 goals (4.4 goals against average) and recorded 45 saves with an .818% save percentage (65th in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is a leading scorer for San Jose, with five points this season, as he has recorded one goal and four assists in seven games.

Fabian Zetterlund is a key contributor for San Jose, with three total points this season. In seven games, he has netted two goals and provided one assist.

This season, Filip Zadina has two goals and zero assists for Carolina.

In the crease, San Jose's Kaapo Kahkonen is 0-2-0 this season, compiling 70 saves and giving up eight goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .897 save percentage (39th in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 9th 3.75 Goals Scored 1.14 32nd 31st 4.38 Goals Allowed 4 29th 3rd 34.8 Shots 24.3 32nd 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 37.4 32nd 11th 22.86% Power Play % 13.64% 22nd 29th 69.7% Penalty Kill % 74.07% 21st

