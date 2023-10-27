Hurricanes vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) host the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1), who have dropped seven straight, on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-450)
|Sharks (+340)
|6.5
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes are 4-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has not played a game with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.
- Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in six of eight games this season.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|30 (2nd)
|Goals
|8 (32nd)
|35 (32nd)
|Goals Allowed
|28 (28th)
|8 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (21st)
|10 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (22nd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes offense's 30 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.
- The Hurricanes rank 32nd in total goals against, allowing 4.4 goals per game (35 total) in league action.
- Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 26th in the league.
