On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Jaccob Slavin going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

Slavin has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

