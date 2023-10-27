Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Considering a wager on Kotkaniemi in the Hurricanes-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:10 on the ice per game.

In four of eight games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of eight games this year, Kotkaniemi has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game four times this season in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 9 Points 3 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

