Michael Bunting and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Bunting in that upcoming Hurricanes-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Michael Bunting vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Bunting has averaged 18:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In two of eight games this year, Bunting has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Bunting has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bunting has an assist in three of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bunting's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 6 Points 3 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

