The World Series starts between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Friday, beginning at 8:03 PM ET.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers' Eovaldi (12-5) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 25 games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 34 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Gallen is trying to secure his 21st quality start of the season.

Gallen will look to last five or more innings for his 29th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

In eight of his 34 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .263 batting average, and is second in the league with 1470 total hits and third in MLB play with 881 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and are third in all of MLB with 233 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Gallen has thrown 11 innings, giving up four earned runs on 14 hits while striking out 17.

