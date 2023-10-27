Teuvo Teravainen will be among those on the ice Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena. There are prop bets for Teravainen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Teravainen has netted a goal in a game three times this season in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Teravainen has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Teravainen has had an assist in one of eight games this season.

Teravainen's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 5 Points 3 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

