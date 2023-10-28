Hampton vs. NC A&T Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In the contest between the Hampton Pirates and North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Pirates to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Hampton vs. NC A&T Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Hampton (-5.5)
|50.3
|Hampton 28, NC A&T 22
Hampton Betting Info (2022)
- The Pirates won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Pirates games.
NC A&T Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-3-0).
- Out of theAggies' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
Pirates vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Hampton
|23.4
|35.4
|17.7
|36.0
|20.5
|37.5
|NC A&T
|11.9
|29.9
|13.3
|33.3
|10.8
|27.3
