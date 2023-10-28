In the contest between the Hampton Pirates and North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Pirates to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Hampton vs. NC A&T Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Hampton (-5.5) 50.3 Hampton 28, NC A&T 22

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Pirates games.

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-3-0).

Out of theAggies' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Pirates vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 23.4 35.4 17.7 36.0 20.5 37.5 NC A&T 11.9 29.9 13.3 33.3 10.8 27.3

