Sun Belt rivals will clash when the No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) meet the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Old Dominion?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 39, Old Dominion 15

James Madison has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Dukes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

Old Dominion has been an underdog in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

The Monarchs have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Dukes a 93.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-20.5)



James Madison (-20.5) Against the spread, James Madison is 5-2-0 this season.

The Dukes have been favored by 20.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

In Old Dominion's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) This season, four of James Madison's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 48.5 points.

This season, five of Old Dominion's games have ended with a score higher than 48.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.5 points per game, eight points more than the over/under of 48.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 53.8 47 Implied Total AVG 30.4 36.3 26 ATS Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 55.8 50.8 Implied Total AVG 31.8 32.3 31.3 ATS Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

