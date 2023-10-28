Best Bets & Odds for the Louisville vs. Duke Game – Saturday, October 28
The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) face an ACC matchup versus the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Louisville vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Louisville vs. Duke?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Duke 27, Louisville 22
- Louisville has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).
- The Cardinals have a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (75%).
- Duke has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- This season, the Blue Devils have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Duke (+6.5)
- Louisville has three wins in seven games versus the spread this season.
- This season, the Cardinals have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Duke owns a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Blue Devils have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Louisville vs. Duke matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points five times this season.
- This season, three of Duke's games have ended with a score higher than 45.5 points.
- The point total for the matchup of 45.5 is 18.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisville (34.1 points per game) and Duke (29.6 points per game).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Louisville
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.1
|54.5
|50.3
|Implied Total AVG
|32.7
|38
|28.8
|ATS Record
|3-3-1
|3-0-0
|0-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|1-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
Duke
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.3
|49.3
|46.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.7
|29.5
|33
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.