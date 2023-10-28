In the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Sooners to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (-9.5) Under (65.5) Oklahoma 37, Kansas 24

Week 9 Predictions

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners a 78.9% chance to win.

The Sooners are 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Sooners' seven games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 65.5 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in Oklahoma games this season.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Jayhawks have gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.

Kansas is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Jayhawks' seven games with a set total.

The average over/under for Kansas games this season is 6.7 less points than the point total of 65.5 for this outing.

Sooners vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 43.1 16.1 45.5 15 43 11.5 Kansas 35.4 27.4 42.8 22.3 25.7 34.3

