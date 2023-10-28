The No. 25 James Madison Dukes (7-0) host a Sun Belt battle against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

On offense, James Madison ranks 62nd in the FBS with 399.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 28th in total defense (326.6 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Old Dominion is generating 358.6 total yards per game (92nd-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (372 total yards surrendered per game).

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Old Dominion James Madison 358.6 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.9 (78th) 372 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.6 (24th) 161.6 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.1 (73rd) 197 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (51st) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 1,026 yards on 54.8% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway has run the ball 41 times for 458 yards, with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has compiled 361 yards on 69 carries with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has hauled in 338 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Reymello Murphy has put together a 232-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 10 passes on 18 targets.

Javon Harvey's six grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 225 yards (32.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,696 yards (242.3 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 197 rushing yards on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has racked up 443 yards on 100 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner. He's also caught 17 passes for 149 yards (21.3 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 279 yards (39.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 549 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 49 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has caught 31 passes for 455 yards (65 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 33 passes and compiled 21 grabs for 168 yards, an average of 24 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

