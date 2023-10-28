Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 111 times this season and won 66, or 59.5%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 36 of its 57 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (50%) in those games.

This year, Arizona has won 19 of 42 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 27 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen October 28 Diamondbacks - Jordan Montgomery vs Merrill Kelly October 30 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule