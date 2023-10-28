The Richmond Spiders (5-3) hit the road for a CAA battle against the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.

Richmond ranks 94th in total offense (312.1 yards per game) and 44th in total defense (333.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Campbell's defense ranks 82nd in the FCS with 29.1 points allowed per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks ninth-best by compiling 37.3 points per game.

Richmond vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Richmond vs. Campbell Key Statistics

Richmond Campbell 312.1 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.1 (23rd) 333.6 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.6 (100th) 114.4 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.7 (50th) 197.8 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.4 (14th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has racked up 871 yards (108.9 ypg) on 75-of-115 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 88 times for 419 yards (52.4 per game), scoring two times.

This season, Milan Howard has carried the ball 38 times for 152 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro's 608 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has totaled 48 catches and eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has put together a 214-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes on 18 targets.

Brooks Heagarty has hauled in six grabs for 122 yards, an average of 15.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams leads Campbell with 1,900 yards on 155-of-207 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 124 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

NaQuari Rogers has rushed 86 times for 414 yards, with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 112 yards.

Lamagea McDowell has racked up 70 carries and totaled 291 yards with five touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey leads his squad with 465 receiving yards on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins has put together a 391-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 31 targets.

Chaney Fitzgerald has racked up 366 reciving yards (52.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

