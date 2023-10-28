Big 12 foes will clash when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) battle the BYU Cougars (5-2). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Texas vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 37, BYU 14

Texas 37, BYU 14 Texas is 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Longhorns have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1200 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, BYU has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +725.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas (-19.5)



Texas (-19.5) In seven Texas games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 19.5 points or more in three chances.

BYU has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) This season, four of Texas' seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points.

There have been four BYU games that have finished with a combined score over 50.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 62 points per game, 11.5 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 57.3 54.2 Implied Total AVG 37.4 39.3 35 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 49 52 Implied Total AVG 28 25.5 29.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

