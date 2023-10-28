The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) host an ACC showdown against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami (FL) has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking ninth-best in total offense (481.9 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (313.6 yards allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Virginia ranks 88th in the FBS (361.3 total yards per game) and 94th on the other side of the ball (395.6 total yards allowed per game).

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Miami Gardens, Florida

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Virginia Miami (FL) 361.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481.9 (20th) 395.6 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (17th) 117.9 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.9 (23rd) 243.4 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288 (25th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has racked up 923 yards on 61.8% passing while recording five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 55 times for 302 yards (43.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has collected 241 yards (on 70 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Malik Washington paces his squad with 783 receiving yards on 56 catches with six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has collected 431 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Sackett Wood Jr.'s 11 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 123 yards.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 1,721 yards (245.9 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 70.5% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has racked up 452 yards on 72 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Donald Chaney Jr. has carried the ball 73 times for 375 yards (53.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's team-high 600 yards as a receiver have come on 54 receptions (out of 68 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has caught 31 passes for 467 yards (66.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young has been the target of 39 passes and compiled 29 catches for 394 yards, an average of 56.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

