When the Chattanooga Mocs square off against the VMI Keydets at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Mocs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

VMI vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-15.5) 44.1 Chattanooga 30, VMI 14

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets were victorious in just one game against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Keydets games.

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Mocs games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keydets vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 11.9 23.6 14.3 16.0 10.0 29.3 Chattanooga 34.8 20.8 39.8 19.5 29.8 22.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.