The VMI Keydets (3-4) and the Chattanooga Mocs (6-2) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium in a battle of SoCon opponents.

VMI has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking sixth-worst with 11.9 points per contest. The defense ranks 42nd in the FCS (23.6 points allowed per game). Chattanooga has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 16th-best in points per game (34.8) and 24th-best in points surrendered per game (20.8).

VMI vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

VMI vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

VMI Chattanooga 282.4 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.8 (3rd) 363.9 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.9 (80th) 108.6 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (64th) 173.9 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.3 (12th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has compiled 1,038 yards (148.3 ypg) on 102-of-161 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 427 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Rashad Raymond has collected 264 yards on 69 attempts.

Chance Knox's team-high 369 yards as a receiver have come on 35 receptions (out of 18 targets).

Aidan Twombly has hauled in 22 passes while averaging 41.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Isaiah Lemmond has a total of 197 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has put up 2,199 passing yards, or 274.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65% of his passes and has thrown 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 16.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Ailym Ford has run for 485 yards on 119 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has racked up 366 yards on 88 carries with five touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes' 737 receiving yards (92.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 45 catches on 40 targets with three touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has put together a 639-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 32 targets.

Sam Phillips' 46 receptions (on 50 targets) have netted him 476 yards (59.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

